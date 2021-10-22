12 Best West Virginia videos we found on YouTube this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There’s a lot of great content to be found on YouTube. Here’s a look at 12 videos, related to West Virginia, that our team found this week.

A video, shot in north central West Virginia, went viral this week when a Fairmont man and his passenger ended up in handcuffs after taking a sovereign citizen approach to a routine traffic stop in Shinnston.

2. While we were checking out that Shinnston arrest, we came across this clip from a 1991 episode of True Detectives about a grisly crime that also happened in Shinnston. If you’re not familiar with the case from 1981, that involved an affair and grave robbery, you’ve got to watch this clip.

3. While that case was solved, there are a number of missing person cases in the state that haven’t been solved, including Buckhannon’s Luke Stout, who has been missing since 2012. You can get more info below:

4. On the 36th anniversary, the WV Cinema channel put together some news coverage, both national and from our predecessors here at 12 News, of the devastation caused by the Flood of 1985. You can also check out our coverage to mark the 35th anniversary.

5. You can take another trip back in time to check out an 1800s farmhouse that hasn’t been lived in for quite some time.

6. If you didn’t get a chance to see it, our staff recently spent some time inside the COVID ICU at WVU Medicine’s Ruby Memorial Hospital to learn more about the most recent surge put a major strain on the state’s hospital system. We’ve compiled all of our stories on the topic in the YouTube clip below:

7. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources recently announced some new protections for natural areas in the Canaan Valley area. You can find what that means in this video from the DNR.

8. Another first was announced in north central West Virginia, the first female police chief in West Virginia University history. You can meet Chief Sherry St. Clair below:

9. From 1997 to 2002, Chrysler made nearly 12,000 retro-inspired Plymouth Prowlers. In September, a large number of the classis-looking cars could be spotted in West Virginia. Check out the Prowlin’ Wild and Wonderful tour below:

10. A Pennsylvania man made a mammoth catch in the West Virginia section of the Ohio River and it was all captured on video. Watch Joe Granata land the 64+ pound catfish below:

11. If you’re not a fish fan, you’ve got to love pepperoni rolls. Here’s a quick recipe, so you can make your own:

12. 12 News’ own Jeena Cadigan and Harley Benda recently got into the Halloween spirit with a pumpkin carving contest. Watch to see who you think did a better job: