CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The world’s longest-running soap opera, “Days of our Lives,” is running its last episodes on air, as NBC announced on Wednesday.

Instead of being on NBC at 1 p.m. every weekday, the show will be moved to the streaming service Peacock. On the downside, you won’t accidentally get hooked on the show by turning on daytime television for background noise, but on the bright side, Peacock streamers will be able to go back and watch old episodes they might have missed.

The show originally premiered in November of 1965 and has run more than 14,000 episodes on NBC in the past 56 years.

If you wanted to watch the whole show, from the beginning, you would first have to watch the originally 30-minute episodes, which aired from 1965 to 1975. The show switched to hour-long episodes after that, which NBC will air until September.

Sometimes, “Days of our Lives” daily episodes were interrupted by events like major sporting events like the Olympics, some holidays like during the New Year’s Day parade, and during major breaking news events, but as of Aug. 4, 2022, 14,404 episodes have aired on NBC.

If you wanted to go back and watch every single episode, it would take roughly 13,150 hours to watch them all. If you took no breaks and watched nonstop, viewing the series would take about 548 days. Even if you watched the full show without commercials added, it would still take about 10,520 hours, or 438 days.

Even though “Days of our Lives” will no longer air on NBC starting this fall, the episodes will continue to drop each weekday on Peacock, meaning that by the time you finished the full series back to back, there would be more than a year’s worth of new episodes waiting for you.

As of now, only the newest episodes of “Days of our Lives” are available on Peacock, seasons 56 and 57. While season 57 is still releasing new episodes, as of Aug. 4, it would still take almost 19 days to watch the 455 episodes available for streaming.

If you are committed to watching our NBC during the usual “Days of our Lives” slot, you can catch the new “NBC News Daily” which will premiere on Sept. 12, 2022, at 1 p.m.