CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Seattle-based, 8-member a cappella group, Puget Sound Company, has announced that they will be performing and spreading holiday fun throughout West Virginia from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.

The group, made up of Lindsay Dawson, a founding soprano and Bridgeport native, as well as Alexander Oki, Connor Hartling, Danny Lacker, Katie Gary, Sean Callahan, Shana Emile and Taylor VanDuser, performs musical covers of popular artists throughout time, from The Beatles to Ariana Grande, but during the tour, they will be mostly focusing on holiday tunes and some of their works from their first studio album, The Pike Place Album.

According to the Puget Sound Co. website, performances will be held at:

11/30 – Wheeling

Independence Hall

The band’s first performance of its West Virginia Tour, this free concert will be a great way for families to start the holidays. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

12/1 – Bridgeport

Light Up Night

With free admission, this family friendly event will see Puget Sound Co. bring some holiday tunes to Bridgeport, starting at 6 p.m. The Dave’s Famous T&L Hot Dogs hosted event will also be giving away 500 free “Original Dogs.”

12/2 – Charleston

West Virginia Culture Center

Starting at 7 p.m., the Culture Center will host Puget Sound Co. in the state theater for free. The event will also have band merchandise for sale.

12/3 – Bridgeport and Clarksburg

Bridgeport High School

Bridgeport High’s auditorium will be the stage for Puget Sound Co.’s holiday vocals at 1:30 p.m. alongside a master class for BHS students. Tickets will be on sale online and at at the door. It will be $15 for students, $20 for seniors and $25 for everyone else.

The Robinson Grand

Puget Sound Co. will be opening for Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. during this must-see holiday concert. While Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. will start at 7 p.m., doors and Box Office for Will Call pick-up will open at 6 p.m. Food and drink will also be available.

Ticket can be purchased on the Robinson Grand website, but seating will be limited, so its first come first serve. All ticket sales are final with refunds only being issued in the event of the concert being canceled or rescheduled.