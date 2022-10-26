MORGANTOWN W.Va. (WBOY) — While this family’s Halloween decorations don’t match the volume of 239 inflatables, they might match them in creativity and scale.

Morgantown resident Jonathan Ware constructed a 40-foot-long pirate vessel on his front lawn as a tribute to his love of both Halloween and the pirate life.

Jonathan Ware’s Pirate ship Halloween decorations (Courtesy Jonathan Ware)

Ware said the ship took him about 90 hours to construct, working on it over the course of three weekends. The entire display includes the ship, manned with a “skeleton crew,” a dock constructed with pallets, and a choir or shanty singing pumpkins.

Jonathan Ware said he has always been a fan of pirates, and even keeps his own Jack Sparrow costume, which he will occasionally wear around Morgantown. When he brought the project up to his dad he said he wanted to “go big or go home,” and they certainly went big with this build.

“It fits with me, the whole exploration and taking adventure to find new things. The outright, somewhat dirty nature of a pirate, that they can be rude at times but also whimsical. There’s a lot of connotations with pirates,” Ware said.

Ware said this display was put together for the community, so If you want to take a look at this amazing set of decorations for yourself, you can see it at 153 Landing Dr. in Morgantown.