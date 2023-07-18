WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Alice Cooper is bringing his new tour, the Too Close For Comfort tour, to Wheeling.

Cooper will be bringing the Too Close for Comfort tour to the WesBanco Arena on Sunday, October 8.

Rock legend Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

Cooper’s albums and singles are iconic in rock & roll. “School’s Out”, “No More Mr. Nice Guy”, “I’m Eighteen”, “Billion Dollar Babies”, and many more. In 1975, Cooper released his first solo album “Welcome to My Nightmare”, accompanied by the groundbreaking theatrical concert tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at WesBancoArena.com, calling 304-233-4470, or visiting the WesBanco Arena Box Office