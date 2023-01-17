PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – According to a WVU Parkersburg release, a comedic “America’s Got Talent” finalist will be performing in Parkersburg on Jan. 27.

Hosted by the WVU Parkersburg Backdoor Comedy Club, Nick Pike, a season five finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” will perform a variety show at the College Activities Center at 7 p.m., combining acrobatics, juggling and audience participation, with comedian Derrick Knopsynder opening.

Nick Pike Derrick Knopsynder

Tickets can be purchased at WVU Parkersburg Business Office (Room 1112) or by calling the Business Office at 304-424-8223. It is $5 for students, faculty and staff, and one guest, and $10 for the general public. Seats can also be purchased at the door for $10.

“We are excited to bring national talent to the Mid-Ohio Valley and offer it at an accessible cost for our campus and community,” said JB Skidmore, WVU Parkersburg Student Engagement Activities coordinator. “Stay local, grab a table with friends and family and join us for a fun show.”

Pike has performed worldwide, showcasing his juggling talents. He has also performed with The Swedish Royal Theater. Knopsynder, a Pittsburgh comedian, has won the Cleveland Comedy Festival and Stand Up to Cancer’s Comedy Festival.

For more information about Knopsynder, you can visit dkcomedy.com. For more on Pike, visit nickpikejuggler.com.