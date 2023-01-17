PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – According to a WVU Parkersburg release, a comedic “America’s Got Talent” finalist will be performing in Parkersburg on Jan. 27.
Hosted by the WVU Parkersburg Backdoor Comedy Club, Nick Pike, a season five finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” will perform a variety show at the College Activities Center at 7 p.m., combining acrobatics, juggling and audience participation, with comedian Derrick Knopsynder opening.
Tickets can be purchased at WVU Parkersburg Business Office (Room 1112) or by calling the Business Office at 304-424-8223. It is $5 for students, faculty and staff, and one guest, and $10 for the general public. Seats can also be purchased at the door for $10.
“We are excited to bring national talent to the Mid-Ohio Valley and offer it at an accessible cost for our campus and community,” said JB Skidmore, WVU Parkersburg Student Engagement Activities coordinator. “Stay local, grab a table with friends and family and join us for a fun show.”
Pike has performed worldwide, showcasing his juggling talents. He has also performed with The Swedish Royal Theater. Knopsynder, a Pittsburgh comedian, has won the Cleveland Comedy Festival and Stand Up to Cancer’s Comedy Festival.
For more information about Knopsynder, you can visit dkcomedy.com. For more on Pike, visit nickpikejuggler.com.