Matthew Perry was widely mourned this weekend by friends, co-stars and some very famous fans, including his childhood classmate, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; his “Friends” mom Morgan Fairchild; and even Adele.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on NBC’s “Friends” for 10 seasons, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 54.

“This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken,” “Friends” co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, said in a joint statement Sunday.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” Kauffman, Crane and Bright wrote. “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

Perry’s family also gave a statement to People Magazine, writing that they are heartbroken by the loss.

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend,” the family said. “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Others, some who knew him, some who didn’t, took to social media to express their grief.

Trudeau, who attended elementary school with Perry while their parents worked together, wrote a tribute on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them,” Trudeau wrote. “Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed.”

Perry’s mother served as press secretary to Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, during his time as prime minister.

Adele took a moment to talk about him during her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night. She recalled how his work made her laugh and said that even though she’d never met him, there is a strange thing that happens sometimes when an entertainer dies that makes you feel personally sad.

“I just want to say how much I love what he did for us,” she said to the cheering crowd.

Saturday Night Live also showed a tribute card for Perry during the weekend’s episode. Perry once hosted the show, in 1997, which featured one sketch where he played Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey and Colin Quinn played Chandler.

Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother on “Friends” wrote on X, that she was “heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’.”

“The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad,” Fairchild wrote.

She had also worked with Perry’s father, actor John Bennett Perry, on several television series.

Another frequent “Friends” co-star, Maggie Wheeler, who played his girlfriend Janice, wrote, “The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Selma Blair, who also appeared on an episode of “Friends,” posted on Instagram that she was “broken hearted.”

“My oldest boy friend,” Blair wrote. “All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Many Hollywood actors crossed paths with Perry, who had worked steadily on screen since he was a child.

Wendell Pierce, who worked with Perry on “The Odd Couple,” wrote on X that for two years, “Matthew Perry was my boss, my colleague, and a giving, kind, funny man. I pray and hope he is at peace.”

Shannen Doherty shared a photo on Instagram and reflected on their friendship, which extended back to an appearance on “Beverly Hills 90210,” and included a Valentine’s Day date in Malibu once.

“We were a gang way back. We all grew up together going to the Formosa … We played dare and Matt had to say ridiculous things to girls at the bar. We just always had fun and supported each other. You would always find us all together in a booth speaking in our own made up language. And yes, Matt always had THAT sense of humor,” Doherty wrote. “I could be more poetic or say things better but right now, shock and sadness prevail.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, writing on Instagram, recalled meeting Perry at the Williamstown Theater Festival in the summer of 1993, where they were both doing plays. The “Friends” pilot had been shot but not yet aired. The actor and lifestyle guru recalled Perry as funny, sweet and fun to be with.

“We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer,” she wrote. “I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.”