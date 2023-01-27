CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new album from the Appalachian-native Davisson Brothers Band promises to be their best.

According to a IVPR release, the Davisson Brothers Band, a “genre-blurring mountain rock band” founded in Clarksburg, W.Va. in 2006 by Chris and Donnie Davisson, along with Gerrod Bee and Aaron Regester, will be releasing their latest album, “Home Is Where The Heart Is,” on April 28 through Rollin’ The Dice Records.

The twelve track “Brent Cobb and David ‘Ferg’ Ferguson-produced album features guests like Vince Herman, Tim O’Brien, Lindsay Lou, and more.”

“My first thought was to take some of our writer friends from Nashville, and get them out of Nashville,” Chris Davisson said. “I wanted to put them together with some of our Jam Band/Bluegrass buddies and do something that’s never been done.”

In the release, they describe the album as “the masterpiece the band has worked toward their whole career.”

“What makes me more proud of this album than anything is the way it happened,” Chris said. “It wasn’t something somebody put on paper in a conference room. Between Brent’s vision for a song’s vibe, and David’s ability to capture them so well, this is basically the album we’ve been trying to accomplish our whole career.”

To pre-order or pre-save “Home Is Where The Heart Is,” click here.

You can also catch the Davisson Brothers Band when they perform at Williamsport, Maryland on Feb. 11. Ticket info for all upcoming tour dates can be found at davissonbrothersband.com/tour.

“Home Is Where The Heart Is” tracklist:

Home

Mountain High

Appalachian Breeze

Eastern Kentucky

Wild and Wonderful

Cross My Heart

John Deere Tractor

Long Hard Road

She Ain’t Coming Back

Life On Fire

I’m Good With It

Morningstar

Davisson Brothers Band tour:

Feb. 11 – Williamsport, Md. – Williamsport Red Men Lodge 84

March 17 – Cumberland, Md. – Lashbaugh’s Bar & Grill

March 18 – Cornelius, N.C. – Boat Yard Lake Norman

April 15 – Boonsboro, Md. – Dirty Boots Country Fest 2023

May 6 – Saint Marys, W.Va.- St. Marys High School

June 16 – Kannapolis, N.C. – Swanee Theater

June 17 – Saint Albans, W.Va. – YakFest 2023

Aug. 1 – Petersburg, W.Va. – Tri-County Fair

Aug. 4 – Ravenswood, W.Va. – Ohio River Festival

Aug. 10 – Mannington, W.Va. – Mannington District Fair Association

Aug. 11 – Davis, W.Va. – Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center

Sept. 2- Webster Springs, W.Va. – Bergoo Bash 2023