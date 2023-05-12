Heavy, high-quality microphone stands are harder to transport, but provide more stability on stage.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — City Parks of Clarksburg has announced that David Crowder is performing at the Clarksburg Amphitheater in July, and if you listen to contemporary Christian music or radio, odds are you will be able to sing along.

(Courtesy: Clarksburg Amp)

Crowder is known for some of the top worship songs that you might sing at church, including “Everything Glorious” (2007), “How He Loves” (2009), and “After All (Holy)” (2012), and chart-topping Christian hits like “Come As You Are” (2014), “All My Hope” (2016) and his latest hit “Good God Almighty” (2021).

The concert will take place at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m., and will also feature opening act, Christian Paul.

Trevor DeVaul, Recreation Coordinator of Parks, said, “The Amphitheater has brought several talented Christian performers to Clarksburg, and I am proud to say Crowder will be performing in Clarksburg this year.”

Crowder has been nominated for multiple Grammys and has received several K-LOVE Fan Award nominations, according to the release from City Parks of Clarksburg.

Tickets for the event start at $25 and are available now on the Clarksburg AMP website; day-of tickets will be an additional $5 per ticket. Options for reserved and premium seating are also available. A limited number of tickets will also be given away to the public on SKY 106.5.

Other shows coming to the Clarksburg Amphitheater this summer include rock artist 38 Special and country singer Tracy Lawrence.