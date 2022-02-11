CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Several big-name Christian bands will be stopping in West Virginia in 2022 as part of their 18-City Arena tour.

Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and We The Kingdom will share the stage of the Charleston Coliseum on May 2. Premier Productions and Compassion International first announced the worship-style concert event in a press release on Friday.

Casting Crowns will be fresh off their The Healer Tour, ready to perform some of their biggest hits. Some of the top songs from Casting Crowns include “Who I am” and “Voice of Truth.” Hillsong Worship joins the tour after the success of their latest album “These Same Skies.” The tour also features the 2021 Dove Awards Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year, We The Kingdom.

“We are so excited to be heading out with Hillsong again,” said Casting Crowns’ lead vocalist Mark Hall. “Our prayer is that God would use this tour to unite us all and point us to the Healer!”

“We could not be more thrilled and honored to join Hillsong Worship and Casting Crowns on tour,” said We The Kingdom.

Those interested in attending can sign up for the pre-sale now at PlatformTickets.com. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10:00 a.m.