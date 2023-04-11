MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The “Bluey’s Big Play” national tour is making at stop in West Virginia this fall.

WVU’s Canady Creative Arts Center Lyell B Clay Theatre will feature the live show as part of its University Arts Series.

The show is a “brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series,” according to WVU’s website. More information about the show is available here.

Bluey will take the stage on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. on both nights.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. Click here to buy them online, call 304-293-7469 to buy them over the phone or buy them in person at the Arts & Entertainment Box Offices in the WVU Canady Creative Arts Center lobby or Mountainlair commons.