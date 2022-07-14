CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia-centric Born & Bred Concert Series is moving to Clarksburg’s Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

The music festival debuted in Grafton, but this year, it’s switching formats and becoming a concert series that will start on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Nick Davisson of The Davisson Brothers will headline the series’s debut, and Last Year’s Model and The New Relics will also perform.

Davisson describes his influences as everything from blues, rock and pop to country/folk; Last Year’s Model is described as a heartland rock band with a hint of Pearl Jam and The New Relics has been a staple of the East Coast roots-rock and Americana music scene since it was formed in 2001.

The Robinson Grand was recently renovated and seats 1,000 people, making for an intimate music festival setting. It’s located at 444 W. Pike St.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online or by phone at 855-773-6283.