Bridgeport Sports Recreation Complex to host aviation expo

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — From Aug. 20 to Aug. 21 the Bridgeport Sports Recreation Complex will be hosting the Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo. On both days, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Activities will include learning control line flying, radio control flight simulator, RC flying, as well as basic rocket and drone flight. Participants will also be given a free balsa glider. Kids (6-18) can expect prizes.

Admission will be free.

Those looking for more information can email wvmodelaviation@gmail.com or check their facebook at @wvaviationexpo

