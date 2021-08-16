Bridgeport Sports Recreation Complex to host aviation expo

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — From Aug. 20 to Aug. 21 the Bridgeport Sports Recreation Complex will be hosting the Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo. On both days, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Activities will include learning control line flying, radio control flight simulator, RC flying, as well as basic rocket and drone flight. Participants will also be given a free balsa glider. Kids (6-18) can expect prizes.
Admission will be free.
Those looking for more information can email wvmodelaviation@gmail.com or check their facebook at @wvaviationexpo