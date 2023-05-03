CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An award-winning Christian country rock artist is making an acoustic stop in Clarksburg this fall, The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced.

Zach Williams’ “Hundred Highways” tour will make an “an “Acoustic Evening of Stories & Songs” on Friday, Sept. 15, according to a press release from the center.

“Zach Williams will blow you away with his powerful vocals, raw talent, and chart-topping hits” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager said in the release.

His hits include “Chain Breaker” and “Rescue Story,” but the acoustic event will offer “an opportunity to hear Zach’s music in a way that feels personal and intimate,” organizers say.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 5 at noon and start at $28.75. They can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.