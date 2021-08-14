Clarksburg AMP continues summer concert series with Chris Janson and Davisson Brothers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — There’s nothing like country concerts on summer nights. That’s exactly what the vibes were at the Clarksburg AMP on Friday with a fun night of music.

The Davisson Brothers opened for Janson.

Chris Janson was the man of the hour when he took centerstage for his performance. Prior to him joining in on the fun, the Davisson Brothers continued their summer tour around the Mountain State, stopping in Harrison County to warm up the crowd for Janson. During their set, they also debuted some new material that will be featured on their upcoming album.

The outdoor amphitheater was sold out once again for the concert. The Clarksburg AMP had seen great turnout for the early shows of its summer concert series that included the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, Jameson Rodgers and Niko Moon, and more. Due to the pandemic, most concerts were forced to be postponed or cancelled last summer. Now back, people cannot wait to hear live music again.

“We were kind of lost last year,” said John Cooper, the director of City Parks. “We’re happy to get going this year, and I think we’ve done some very good shows.”

Next up for the Clarksburg AMP’s summer concert series is Trace Adkins. That concert is set for August 28, and is already sold out.