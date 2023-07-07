CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Amphitheater hosted Country Singer, Songwriter, and Record Producer Tracy Lawrence on Friday.

As a country artist, Lawrence has sold more than 13 million albums including charting 18 number one songs and country hits including “Time Marches On,” “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” and “Paint Me a Birmingham.” The price for a general admission ticket to the concert was $40.

“To be doing music, and country music for as long as he has, to have a successful career and to be completely honest to still be such a humble guy,” said Trevor DeVaul, the Recreation Coordinator for the City Parks of Clarksburg. “I’ve told this story I think five times today, I had to go down to the stage to check something out and I was talking to the road manager and another guy. I was looking over this way and then he said something, and I look over and it’s Tracy Lawrence. I am sitting there talking to him and didn’t even know it was him, just talking to him like he was another guy.”

DeVaul said that he got to watch Lawrence warm up and that he seemed to be a very humbling artist. The next music act taking place at the park will be Crowder on Friday, July 21st at 7 p.m.