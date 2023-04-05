CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Amphitheater announced that a chart-topping southern rock band will perform its first show of the season in June.

The band 38 Special will perform on Saturday, June 9. You might recognize songs like “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance.”

Although their biggest hit was in the 1980s, the 38 Special website says that still bring an “explosive power” to their shows. “We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years,” guitarist and vocalist Don Barnes said on the band’s website.

Ducain, a West Virginia band inspired by bands like Lynyrd Skynard and The Rolling Stones, will perform as the opening act.

Trevor DeVaul, Recreation Coordinator of Parks, said, “It’s exciting, to get a group that’s been making music this long, and with such success. Concert season is close, and I hope everyone is as ready as we are.”

According to the Clarksburg Amp, tickets will start at $40, with upgraded reserved and premium seating options available. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time starting at 10 a.m. on April 6 at the Clarksburg Amphitheater website or by calling 866-973-9610. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the show, but each ticket will cost $5 more.