CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The second half of the 2022 Sound Checks series will kick off July 23 at the Clay Center, featuring six shows and twelve musical acts.

Tickets for all shows can be bought online at theclaycenter.org, in person at the Clay Center Box Office, or by phone at 304-561-3570. Individual show tickets cost $20 each but a special package for all six shows can be bought for $90.

The event will also include local DJs, local food trucks and an on site cash bar. Doors open for each show at 6:30 p.m. with the first act taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

If weather permits, live music will be held in the Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden.

Shows include:

King Calaway – Saturday, July 23

King Calaway

Named one of the seven new country acts to watch out for by Billboard in 2019, BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records group King Calaway has made their presence known.

From multiple performances at the famed Grand Ole Opry – including an incredible performance moment with the legendary Ricky Skaggs – to making their late night television performance debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, King Calaway has made quite the impact on the country music industry.

They have also performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden, TODAY and The Kelly Clarkson Show as well as the internationally acclaimed show Neighbours.

Fox Royale

Fox Royale – Saturday, August 27

Fox Royale make anthemic, jangly indie-rock that sparkles with the same energy as acts like Cage the Elephant and Vampire Weekend.

Before they were in a rock band, the members of Fox Royale were in a traveling orchestra. The band was born when high school friends Nathan Hurley, Davis Drake, and Evan Todd along with Nathan’s younger brother Caleb began jamming in their parents’ homes. Eventually they started thinking “Hey let’s try a little harder at this.”

The band then began touring extensively for three years, eventually earning a stage in front of War Road music management, who gave them their first record deal. Fox Royale has since put out two singles with another on the way, arriving April 9th.

Julia Cole – Friday, September 23

Julia Cole

Nashville recording artist, Julia Cole, has amassed over 50,000,000 streams and has been featured on CMT, Audience Network, The CW, Radio Disney, Spotify’s Hot Country, Breakout Country, New Boots, Wild Country, Pop-Co, and more, as well as Apple Music’s Country Risers, Country Caffeine, Soundcheck, Back Porch Country, Today’s Country, and more.

Influenced by the genre-crossed locker room playlists she and her Texas volleyball teammates blasted, Julia’s musical style blends authentic country storytelling with a little Houston rhythm and attitude.

Julia got her start performing the Star-Spangled Banner before her own high-school volleyball games, and was soon performing for NFL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, and ESPN events before crowds of 75,000.

She’s since signed to CAA and toured globally in over 10 countries opening for acts like Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Kane Brown, The Chainsmokers, Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, Lee Brice, Jon Langston, Eli Young Band, Chris Lane, Michael Ray, Jake Owen, Rhett Akins, LANCO, Tracey Lawrence, Tyler Farr, Love and Theft, Thompson Square, David Nail, Hunter Hayes, Canaan Smith, Jonny Lang, Kevin Fowler, Runaway June, Clare Dunn & more.

Bendigo Fletcher

Bendigo Fletcher – Friday, October 21

Louisville, KY’s Bendigo Fletcher possesses a resolute ruggedness that recalls the Kentucky landscape that inspired it. With singer Ryan Anderson’s songwriting and rangy, howling vocals as bedrock, the band’s creation floats along folk-rock tendencies, seeking to capture the next pop melody or psychedelic bridge within earshot.

With new EP, ‘Memory Fever’ out September 20th; warm textures, unconventional structure, and drowsy poetry continues to help Bendigo Fletcher function free from a confined form until the end, and then after that…

Shane Meade & the Sound

Shane Meade & the Sound (SMS) – Wednesday, November 23

Shane Meade is a gifted singer songwriter and catalyst behind the Tampa-based, soul-infused folk rock project Shane Meade & the Sound.

Hailing from Elkins, West Virginia, Shane is a self-taught late bloomer who borrowed an old guitar from his father and began playing and writing songs in the Summer of 2000 before relocating to the sunshine state.

From a diamond in the rough to an artist on the rise, Meade remains simple and honest in his approach to songwriting. His music captivates the imagination, and audiences connect to his inspirational lyrics and universal subject matter. His unique and soulful style helps deliver an engaging live performance that is both powerful and uplifting.

As for the Sound… Formed in 2005, the Tampa, FL based group combines infectious vocals with feel good grooves, and has the uncanny ability of turning even the largest of venues into an intimate musical experience.

Through a diverse mix of acoustic and full band performances, SMS has established a career marked by steady artistic growth and relentless touring efforts throughout the southeast, Virgin Islands, and selected cities nationwide.

SMS has appeared in line-ups with the likes of Edwin McCain, Michael Glabicki & Rusted Root, Yonder Mountain String Band, Tim Reynolds, Graham Sharp, Southern Avenue, Robert Randolph & the Family Band and many more. The group has also gained recognition for their 2014 release – All Walks of Life.

Their much anticipated fourth album, Livin’ In The Moment, was released in the Fall of 2021.

A Not So Silent Night – Thursday, December 23

To end the 2022 Sound Checks season, each band will bring “high energy, fan favorites, and some special seasonal surprises,” including remixed holiday classics.

For more information, contact Morgan Robinson at 304.561.3586 or via email at mrobinson@theclaycenter.org.