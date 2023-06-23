CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After teasing a big announcement for several weeks, the Clarksburg Amphitheater will be welcoming a chart-topping country music artist for a concert in August.

According to a press release, Matt Stell, known for songs like “Prayed For You,” “Everywhere But On,” “Boyfriend Season” and “That Ain’t Me No More,” will perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Matt Stell (Courtesy: Clarksburg Amp)

You may also recognize Stell from his appearances on Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Show With Steven Colbert and Bachelor in Paradise. He has also performed the National anthem for major NASCAR and NFL events, according to the release.

“Stell, is a terrific artist, and from what I have seen has put on some great shows. I am thrilled to have him coming to Clarksburg. It is going to be a great concert,” Recreation Coordinator of Parks Trevor DeVaul said in the release.

Tickets went on sale Friday morning; there are options for general admission for $25, reserved seating for $35 or premium seating for $45, according to the Clarksburg Amp’s website. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 304-624-1655.

In additional to Stell, concert goers will also hear music from opening artist Thomas Mac, a 20-year-old up-and-coming country music artist.

Other artists coming to the Clarksburg Amphitheater are Christian music artist Crowder and country music traditionalist Tracy Lawrence.