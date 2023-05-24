CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Dave Chappelle is coming to the Mountain State’s capital city on May 31, according to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s website.

The website says he will be at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.

Ticket sales start at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Ticketmaster. Tickets range from $79.50 and $129.50, plus fees.

The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center says no cellphones, cameras or recording devices are allowed at the show. Phones and smartwatches will be put in a pouch that has a magnetic lock that will be open at the end of the show.

Dave Chappelle is a Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recipient, and has worked on shows like “Chappelle’s Show” and “Saturday Night Live.”