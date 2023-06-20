CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia roots are echoed throughout the Davisson Brothers’ new music video that was fittingly released on West Virginia Day.

The song ‘Home’ is about the joy of returning home to West Virginia on the country roads, and the video, starring West Virginia native Joyce DeWitt, shows her reflecting on memories and then waiting for a train to take her home.

The video follows several subjects, including a young pair of friends dreaming about where life might take them, the Davisson Brothers Band performing their song, behind-the-scenes footage of the band’s musical journey, and DeWitt’s profound reaction to the song, according to a press release.

“The deepest part of my heart is anchored in my childhood years in West Virginia,” said DeWitt in a press release. “I still have quite a large family of relatives there and returning there to visit is absolutely a shot of lifeblood, both to body and soul.”

At the end of the video, you can see the band playing the song for DeWitt and her enjoying the music outside of her character. “We intentionally didn’t let Joyce hear the track until we started rolling cameras,” said Chris Davisson in the release. “We told her to just listen and improvise…all the emotions are real. The song really moved her and you can see it in her work.”

Fans can watch the music video for “Home” right now at this link and purchase or stream “Home Is Where The Heart Is” right here. The Davisson Brothers Band will so be performing at the Sue Morris Sports Complex in Glenville on Friday, June 23. A full tour schedule is available on the band’s website.