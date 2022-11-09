CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Dinosaurs are coming to Clarksburg! or at least the next best thing.

(Courtesy: Diggery Digger via Robinson Grand)

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will be hosting Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show in January, it announced Thursday.

“While Paleontologist Diggery is showing his dinosaur fossils to a live audience, he discovers a “top secret” box the museum accidentally packed. Curious, Diggery opens the box and unleashes the DinoSauroScope 3000 or DINA, taking the audience back in time to interact with dinosaurs.”

The show will be a live, interactive experience for children with audience participation; a baby dinosaur will be hatched inside an egg on stage.

The show will come to Clarksburg on Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. At just two weeks after Christmas, it could make a great Christmas or holiday gift for the child in your life.

(Courtesy: Diggery Digger via Robinson Grand)

“This is going to be a great show for a Saturday afternoon family outing,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “Everyone loves dinosaurs!”

The show will feature has large interactive animated characters, dinosaur bones, a giant dinosaur egg, and puppets, and audience members constantly interact with animated dinosaurs, scan with the DINA, help solve puzzles, and dance.

Tickets for The Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show start at $15 and go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. Friends of the Robinson Grand can access tickets early. Tickets are available online or by calling 855-773-6283.