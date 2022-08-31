CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Dish is looking for one (un)lucky horror enthusiast to track their heart rate while they watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween for $1,300.

“The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track their experience. They could even share their scares on social media and vlog every time they jump out of their seats. No degree is necessary, nor will a drug test or background check be performed,” Dish said in its press release.

(Courtesy Dish)

The deadline to submit your application is Friday, Sept.16 at noon MST (2 p.m. EST), and applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen to apply.

The full list of moves is as follows:

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Doctor Sleep

Firestarter (original or 2022 remake)

It (original or 2017 remake)

It Chapter Two

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem’s Lot

The Shining

Dish will provide the means to watch all 13 movies and will send the selected contestant a “survival kit” containing a blanket, popcorn, candy and Stephen King paraphernalia, as well as a FitBit Luxe to monitor the participant’s heart rate during the films.

Go here to apply and view the full terms and conditions of the contest.