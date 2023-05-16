HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Dropkick Murphys are coming to West Virginia in October of 2023.

According to a release from Mountain Health Arena, the Celtic punk band will appear at the Huntington venue on Sunday, Oct. 29. The concert is slated to start at 8 p.m. and end at 11 p.m., according to the venue’s website. Door time is 6 p.m., according to Ticketmaster.

The band will be joined by special guests The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.

Regular tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $39.50. Those who wish to purchase more expensive packages may be able to buy their tickets earlier. Click here for more information or to buy tickets.

Mountain Health Arena is cashless for concessions and asks that attendees arrive early for metal detector screening, visual inspection, and a bag inspection when entering the venue.