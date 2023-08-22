CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Cinema Day is this Sunday, Aug. 27, which means you can enjoy some of the cheapest movie ticket prices you’ll see all year. Many of the biggest movie theaters in north central West Virginia are participating, and below you can find a list of theaters selling tickets on the cheap.

AMC in Morgantown is selling movie tickets for $4 plus tax for all movies and showtimes. IMAX and RealD 3D movie tickets are also available for 4$, and AMC is also offering a small drink and popcorn combo for $5 plus tax.

Regal in Morgantown is also selling tickets for $4 for all movies, showtimes and formats on Sunday, and is offering a $4 small drink and popcorn combo.

Cinemark in Bridgeport is selling its tickets for $4 for all movies, showtimes and formats, and is offering $1 off on any candy, popcorn or drink.

Tygart Valley Cinemas in White Hall is selling tickets for all showtimes for $4.

Upshur Cinema 6 in Buckhannon is selling tickets for all movies, showtimes and formats for $4.

Elkins Cinema 8 in Elkins is selling tickets for all movies, showtimes and formats for $4.

If you’re thinking about what you want to see, here are some of the big movies that have come out in the past few weeks:

PG — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (99 minutes)

PG13 — Blue Beetle (127 minutes)

PG13 — Meg 2: The Trench (116 minutes)

PG13 — Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (135 minutes) Releases Friday Aug. 25

R — Strays (93 minutes)

R — Last Voyage Of The Demeter (118 minutes)

Other recent releases include Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Talk to Me, Sound of Freedom and Haunted Mansion.