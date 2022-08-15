CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The rock band Five Finger Death Punch will join forces with country star Brantley Gilbert for a U.S. arena tour.

The tour will bring the acts together in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday, November 19, at the Charleston Coliseum.

The two acts collaborated on the song “Blue On Black” in 2019 alongside country legend Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. However, pre-sales for Five Finger Death Punch app members is on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

You can get tickets here.