PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) — Green Day is back on tour in North America next year with the Saviors Tour and will make a stop in Pittsburgh.

Green Day will be on tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas and will be in Pittsburgh on Sept. 1, 2024, at PNC Park.

Presale for tickets begins on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

You must sign up for a mailing list to get the code for pre-sale tickets, to get access click here.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

Green Day recently released a new single called “The American Dream Is Killing Me” which is off their new album Saviors which will be released on Jan. 19, 2024.