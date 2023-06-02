CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Guitarist Steve Vai announced tour dates for the North American portion of his Inviolate Tour, and he’ll be stopping for one show in West Virginia.

Vai will be performing in Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on July 28, and tickets are already on sale.

According to the Robinson Grand Website, the show offers six different ticket tiers, the most expensive of which will get you a first-row ticket, a meet-and-greet with Steve Vai, an invitation to a special pre-show conversation and Q&A, soundcheck viewing access, a guided tour of Steve Vai’s instruments and gear, a picture with Vai and a commemorative VIP laminate.

Tickets start at $47.75 and go up from there. Vai will also be holding two shows in Pennsylvania; a full list of tour dates can be found below: