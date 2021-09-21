Heritage Farm Fall Festival coming in October

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — On Oct. 2, Heritage Farm will host their Annual Fall Festival.

The festival, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., advertises such events as “Live Music and Dance, Pumpkin Animal Feeding, Fresh Bread Oven, Apple Butter Making, Cast Iron Cooking, Candle Dipping, Glass Blowing, and Childrens Science Experiments.”

There will also be live artisan demos, visits to Smithsonian Affiliate Museums, a Treehouse Trek, Nature Center and a wagon ride.

“There is something extra special about Autumn in Appalachia”, said Executive Director Audy Perry. “The beauty of the changing forest, the vibrant smells of harvest, and the joy of its people as they celebrate all they have been given. Even in difficult times, there is much to be thankful for here in these beautiful mountains, among these strong people.”

One new addition to the festival is the Talithakoum, an over four stories tall aerial challenge course. There will also be the appearance of the Redtail Racer dual zip-lines, the TreeRock Challenge aerial course and the before-mentioned Treehouse Trek.

For more information, visit www.heritagefarmmuseum.com.