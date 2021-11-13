Holiday celebration, Community Day, to be held at Morgantown Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m., Morgantown Mall will host a Community Day to usher in the upcoming holiday season along with the openings of Burke’s Outlet and Home Centric.

The event will include live music, art, ornament making, games, giveaways, and more.

Alongside the festivities will be a ribbon cutting celebration for the grand openings of the new retailers.

The first 250 guests will receive free swag bags, one of which will contain a $150 Burke’s Outlet-Home Centric Gift Card. The bags can be found inside the mall’s renovated entrance near the American Eagle.

“We are proud to kick-off the holiday season with Community Day with fun activities for families and to celebrate the grand opening of Burke’s Outlet and Home Centric,” said Felicia Posey, General Manager at Morgantown Mall. “Morgantown Mall is proud to show off all the exciting things we have been working on this past year.”

Stocking the Pantry for the local Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown will also be at the event so guests are encouraged to bring canned food donations.