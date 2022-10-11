CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A family-friendly magic show is coming to Clarksburg, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced Tuesday.

Extreme Illusions & Escapes is bringing its Las Vegas-style show “A Touch of Holiday Magic” to the Robinson Grand on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

The show will include large-scale, modern illusions and edge-of-your-seat, dangerous escapes, according to the release. The show is known to bring audience members on stage, so you may get levitated, spiked, sawed in half, or assist in daring escapes “in a funny way.”

“The audience is the driving force of the Extreme Illusions & Escapes experience,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager. “It’s always different, which makes the magic fresh every show.”

The show features illusionist and escape artist Josh Knotts and his wife, Leann Knotts, who have performed at events across the United States and are both graduates of West Virginia University. “Forget everything you think you know and prepare to be amazed by Extreme Illusions & Escapes,” said the release.

Lea Knotts (Courtesy: Robinson Grand) Josh Knotts (Courtesy: Robinson Grand)

“Josh and Lea Knotts are a crowd favorite at every event they perform,” said Young. “They perform over 300 shows annually all over the country, in various types of venues, entertaining audiences of all sizes.”

Tickets for “A Touch of Holiday Magic” start at only $13 and go on sale on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m., but Friends of the Robinson Grand can get them as early as Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.