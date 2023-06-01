CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a nearly three-year hiatus in service, MoviePass has announced that the service is once again available to the public. With the return coming just in time for summer, here’s what you should know.

MoviePass is a subscription service that allows its customers to pay a monthly fee and receive “credits” that they can spend on movies at more than 4,000 theaters across the country, including West Virginia, per the service’s website.

As part of its relaunch to the public, MoviePass is offering a tiered subscription service that allows its customers to pay different rates based on how much they plan to use the service. For customers everywhere in the U.S. except Southern California and the New York metro area, the plans are as follows:

Basic: $10/month – 34 credits – 1-3 movies per month

$10/month – 34 credits – 1-3 movies per month Standard: $20/month – 72 credits – 3-7 movies per month

$20/month – 72 credits – 3-7 movies per month Premium: $30/month – 113 credits – 5-11 movies per month

$30/month – 113 credits – 5-11 movies per month Pro: $40/month – 640 credits – 30 movies a month (1 movie/day)

MoviePass is available nationwide, but some of the locations in north central West Virginia that accept the service include:

AMC Classic Morgantown 12

Cinemark 10 Meadowbrook Mall

Elkins Cinema 8

Regal Grand Central Mall 12

Upshur Cinema 6

The service also works at locations in popular day-trip locations such as Pittsburgh, Columbus and Washington, D.C. For a full list of theaters, click here.

According to the MoviePass website, credits for the service are based on local demand and factors, such as time of day and day of the week, meaning that a Tuesday matinee screening will cost fewer credits than a Friday night premiere. Unspent credits also roll over to the following month with a maximum of double credits permitted in your account at one time. For example, Basic plan owners can have no more than 68 credits at a time, 144 for Standard plan owners, etc.

For more information on theaters near you and how to sign up for the service, click here.