CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Hype for two of the summer’s biggest blockbusters—”Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” also known as “Barbenheimer”—is at an all-time high.

Both films are releasing on July 21, and couldn’t have more opposite premises and visuals. “Barbie” is directed by Greta Gerwig, known for the slice-of-life “Lady Bird” and 2019’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film features a bright, bubblegum-pink aesthetic and showcases Barbie and Ken’s adventures in the real world.

On the other hand, “Oppenheimer” is a gritty biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, and the creation of the atomic bomb. Nolan’s filmography includes “Tenet,” “Dunkirk,” “Interstellar” and “The Dark Knight.”

The hype for “Barbenheimer” even has movie chains getting in on the fun. AMC Theaters is selling double-feature tickets to its AMC Stubs members.

According to research done by Projector Screen, West Virginia is more excited for “Barbie.” They said they used geotagged tweets and hashtags to see which state is more interested in what movie.

People are overwhelmingly more excited for Gerwig’s “Barbie,” being the pick in 38 states, according to the research. The states that are more interested in “Oppenheimer” include Alaska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Montana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

When asked about the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, "Barbie" star Margot Robbie said, "It's a perfect double bill. I think actually start your day with 'Barbie,' then go straight into 'Oppenheimer' and then a 'Barbie' chaser."