CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Legendary rock band Journey will be coming to Charleston in 2024.

According to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Journey will be celebrating it’s 50th anniversary with a new tour, the “50th Anniversary Freedom Tour” set to launch in 2024. The tour is set to make a stop in Charleston, West Virginia on April 20, 2024.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 through the Coliseum’s box office, or through ticketmaster.com.

Officials with the Coliseum say the diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be joined by fellow award-winning rock band, TOTO.

Journey first formed in 1973, and recorded their debut album, Journey, in 1974. The album didn’t release until 1975. Some of their hits throughout their extensive career include “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Only the Young,” “Faithfully,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Anyway You Want It,” and “Lights.”

Some of TOTO’s hit songs include “Africa,” “Hold the Line,” “Rosanna,” “I’ll Be Over You,” and “I’ll Supply the Love.”