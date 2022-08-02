CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced on Tuesday that it will host a Kenny Rogers Tribute band this fall. The Gambler Returns: the Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers will play on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center downtown Clarksburg.

Alan Turner in The Gambler Returns: the Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers (Courtesy: Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center)

Grammy Award-winning superstar Kenny Rogers passed away in 2020 at the age of 81, leaving behind six decades worth of music that, the Robinson Grand said, “is loved throughout the world and connects with generation after generation.”

According to the announcement, the tribute band will emulate Rogers’ command of the stage, heartfelt performances, gift for storytelling and distinctive voice in the recreation of his live performances.

“The tribute acts that we are able to bring to the Robinson Grand offer a unique opportunity for our audiences,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “This is an affordable way to see an amazing tribute to an artist that audiences will never be able to see live again.”

Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner recreates some of Rogers’ biggest hits, including “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Lucille” and “She Believes in Me.”

“I defy someone, anyone, to tell me that they don’t know a Kenny Rogers song,” Young said. “And after this show, I think audiences will leave the Robinson Grand wanting more music from Alan Turner.”

Tickets for The Gambler Returns: the Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers start at $20 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. on the Robinson Grand’s website.