CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Described as a mix of “The Real World,” “Flip that House,” and “The Muppet Show,” this new reality TV show will be hosted by West Virginia’s own Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and will premiere this August.

Called “Circus Suites,” the show will follow a group of circus performers as they work together to renovate homes while at the same time competing against each other to see who will get to live in it upon completion. Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will act as ringmaster and host of the show.

“I know I’m going to see some amazing performances just like when I was on AGT,” Murphy said in a press release from Wednesday morning.

At the end of each episode, contestants will perform in front of a live audience and the most popular act at the end of the season will get to live in the newly remodeled home. The first home being renovated will be the former office building of a paper bag manufacturer, located in Ludlow, Kentucky.

A media representative for the show said that a new troupe of performers will be featured each season, with plans to eventually renovate a house in West Virginia.

This Saturday, July 22, Murphy will be kicking off the show in a performance with season one’s circus entertainers in front of a live audience at the Ludlow Theatre, alongside the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Big Band.

The concept for the show was developed by Paul Miller, a former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus clown. A specific premiere date was not given, but the first episode of the show is expected to debut in August on Vimeo.