Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will be performing across WV in a series of upcoming shows.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — America’s Got Talent season 6 winner and Logan City native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will be performing several shows across West Virginia in the coming months, including a show in Clarksburg on Dec. 3 that will be opened by the winner of this year’s Clarksburg’s Got Talent Competition.

A full list of his shows in West Virginia can be found below:

Sept. 22 — Elkins, W.Va. – Rotary Amphitheater

Sept. 24 — Charles Town, W.Va. – Hollywood Casino

Oct. 12 — Huntington, W.Va. – National anthem at Marshall University Football Game

Dec. 3 — Clarksburg, W.Va. – Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

Dec. 4 — Keyer, W.Va. – McKee Arts Center/Potomac State College

Dec. 17 — Huntington, W.Va. – City Hall Auditorium

Tickets for the show in Clarksburg on Dec. 3 were made available to Friends of the Robinson Grand members at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets will be made available to the general public on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. and start at $20.

Tickets can be found through the Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. webpage.