TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Midget wrestling” is returning to West Virginia.

Midgets with Attitude is coming back to Quaker Steak & Lube at The Highlands at 45 Satterfield Dr. in Triadelphia, which is outside of Wheeling. The group describes itself as “one of the most fun, energetic, competitive midget wrestling events you’ll ever see!”

The 2023 Must See Tour will stop in Ohio County on Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

The event promises to be “one of the most fun, energetic, competitive midget wrestling events you’ll ever see! Entertaining is an understatement! This is a show you won’t want to miss!”

The event is expected to sell out. More information can be found on the event page here.