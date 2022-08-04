MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown native is set to show off his cookout skills in a new Food Network series.

Luke Darnell is now the pitmaster of Old Virginia Smoke in Bristow, Virginia, which is about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C. Old Virginia Smoke is a catering service as well as a regular on the BBQ competition circuit, being named the World BBQ Champion at the 2016 World Food Championships, Chicken Team of the Year for the Kansas City BBQ Society in 2017, and winning the chicken category at the 2021 American Royal, which is the biggest BBQ competition in the world.

According to a press release from Old Virginia Smoke, the team has won 13 Grand Championships and 20 Reserve Grand Championships over the course of 10 years. That includes Luke and his wife, Kim.

During “BBQ USA”, Food Network star and award-winning restaurateur Chef Michael Symon travels to the most-esteemed barbecue competitions in America for a look at what competing chefs do, how festivalgoers enjoy the atmosphere, and, of course, a taste of the food.

The show premiered on Monday, July 11. Darnell makes his appearance on episode 5, which airs on Monday, Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. eastern.