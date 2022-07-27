FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2019 file photo, Michael W. Smith performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced on Wednesday that West Virginia native and multi-platinum artist Michael W. Smith is coming to Clarksburg in the fall.

(Courtesy: Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Facebook)

According to the announcement, Smith’s Clarksburg stop on his “The Waymaker Tour” will be on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and will be 20% off if purchased before Aug. 10, according to the Robinson Grand.

Smith’s music is heavily circulated on Christian radio and includes songs like “Open the Eyes of My Heart,” “Let It Rain,” “Surrounded,” “Awesome God” and “Waymaker.”

Originally from Wayne County, West Virginia, Smith is returning to his home state with special guest Jon Reddick “for an unforgettable night of music and worship.”

Tickets can be ordered on the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center website. Before Aug. 10, use the code “INSIDER” to get 20% off on non-VIP tickets. Ticket prices range from $29 to 89, and VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet, are $139.