NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBOY) – The singer behind the hit songs “Son Of A Sinner” and “Dead Man Walking,” Jelly Roll, announced that he would be making a stop in Charleston as part of his Backroad Baptism Tour.

Jelly Roll (Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn)

According to a release from BBR Music Group, “having independently amassed more than 4 billion career streams to date,” Jelly Roll will now perform a 44-city arena tour, produced by Live Nation, which will include a stop in West Virginia’s capital city. He will perform at the Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 3.

The Charleston show will be supported by Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis and Josh Adam Meyers.

“Tour openers include Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf and Josh Adam Meyers,” the release said.

Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24.

There will also be VIP Packages available for purchase, “which may include premium seats, side-stage viewing for the entire length of Jelly Roll’s set, backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster & more,” the release said.

JELLY ROLL BACKROAD BAPTISM TOUR DATES :