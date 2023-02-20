NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBOY) – The singer behind the hit songs “Son Of A Sinner” and “Dead Man Walking,” Jelly Roll, announced that he would be making a stop in Charleston as part of his Backroad Baptism Tour.
According to a release from BBR Music Group, “having independently amassed more than 4 billion career streams to date,” Jelly Roll will now perform a 44-city arena tour, produced by Live Nation, which will include a stop in West Virginia’s capital city. He will perform at the Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 3.
The Charleston show will be supported by Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis and Josh Adam Meyers.
“Tour openers include Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf and Josh Adam Meyers,” the release said.
Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24.
There will also be VIP Packages available for purchase, “which may include premium seats, side-stage viewing for the entire length of Jelly Roll’s set, backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster & more,” the release said.
JELLY ROLL BACKROAD BAPTISM TOUR DATES:
- July 28 — Southaven, MS — BankPlus Amphitheater
- July 29 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater
- July 30 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater
- Aug. 1 — Huntsville, AL — Orion Amphitheater
- Aug. 3 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Aug. 4 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
- Aug. 5 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Aug. 8 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Aug. 9 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- Aug. 11 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
- Aug. 12 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Aug. 15 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Aug. 17 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theater
- Aug. 18 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Aug. 19 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Aug. 22 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center
- Aug. 24 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP
- Aug. 25 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center
- Aug. 26 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
- Aug. 29 — Lubbock, TX — United Supermarket Arena
- Aug. 30 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
- Sept. 1 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sept. 2 — Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre
- Sept. 3 — Greenwood Village, CO — Fiddler’s Green
- Sept. 5 —Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena at The Monument
- Sept. 6 — Bozeman, MT — Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
- Sept. 12 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Sept. 14 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion
- Sept. 15 — Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Arena
- Sept. 19 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
- Sept. 21 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Sept. 22 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sept. 23 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sept. 26 — Tupelo, MS — Cadence Bank Arena
- Sept. 28 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
- Sept. 29 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Music Center
- Sept. 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
- Oct. 3 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum
- Oct. 5 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion
- Oct. 6 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum
- Oct. 10 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena
- Oct. 12 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Oct. 13 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Oct. 14 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre