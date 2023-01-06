MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A successful singer and songwriter, whose tunes you might recognize from “Paw Patrol,” “Veggie Tales in the House” and “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” has returned to his home state of West Virginia and will perform in Morgantown on Jan. 6.

Scott Simons began his music career at a young age, despite being born with hearing loss in both ears, he wrote the news theme jingle for “News 12” WBOY in the early 1990s at only 15 years old. (It is not the jingle that is currently used on WBOY.)

His resume includes work on “America’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “Little Big Shots,” and he wrote music for Drake Bell who starred in “Drake & Josh” and Brandon and Leah (Jenner) who were featured on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Simons and his drummer, under the name TeamMate, have also been heard on ESPN’s Wimbledon coverage and NBC’s Sunday Night Football as well as various shows and commercials on Freeform and the CW.

Simons grew up in north central West Virginia while his father was a weatherman for WBOY-TV, and he attended West Virginia University before moving to Los Angeles to further his music career.

He will perform at Gibbie’s in Morgantown at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. More coverage of the performance and an interview with Simons will be on 12 News at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Two years ago, Simons raised funds for COVID aid by singing personalized music videos to bring joy to children during the pandemic. You can watch the video of WBOY’s coverage of that effort below.