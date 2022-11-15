WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WBOY) – Kennywood, a theme park near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, announced that a new ride is coming to the park in spring 2023.

According to a press release, “Spinvasion” will be a spinning gravity and speed ride that is “unlike anything else in America.” Each rider has their own solo aircraft for the multi-action spin ride; after takeoff, each craft begins crisscrossing with other pilots and flying sideways, all while revolving and gliding in waves up and down.

The following video from the ride’s manufacturer was shared with 12 News by Kennywood and shows what the Spinvasaion will look like:

Spinvasion will be the centerpiece of the park’s new alien-inspired Area 412. Other improvements include cosmetic upgrades to Cosmic Chaos and a nearby gift shop. The ride will have a backdrop of a new mural that depicts aliens in the “battle for the Burgh.”

Spinvasion work site and new mural (Courtesy: Kennywood)

Kennywood is located about 20 minutes from Pittsburgh and about an hour and 30 minutes from Morgantown. Click here for more information.