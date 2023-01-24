WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Stonewall Resort in Lewis County announced that a rising country artist will be performing at the resort next month.

Chris Ruediger, who has more than 4 million Spotify listens and 5.7 million likes on TikTok, according to the release, will perform to an “intimate” audience in the Stonewall Ballroom on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

You might know Ruediger from his single “Til It Wasn’t” which landed at number 12 on the all-genre iTunes chart, the release said.

Individual tickets start at $50, and the first 100 ticket purchasers will also get a complimentary cocktail after the show from TJ Muskies.

“I’d encourage those interested to get their tickets quickly as the show is sure to sell out,” said Andre’ D’Amour, General Manager at Stonewall Resort.

Tickets are available online here, and all attendants must be at least 21 years old.