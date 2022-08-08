WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Stonewall Resort is hosting the part rock show, part comedy performance, Dueling Pianos Experience on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The event features two accomplished pianists playing covers of everything from Billy Joel and Bon Jovi to Britney Spears and Bruno Mars.

The resort announced in a press release Monday that overnight packages are already sold out, but event-only tickets without overnight accommodations, which include the event and a choice of beer or wine, are also available for $35 online.

The Stonewall Resort’s general manager, Andre’ D’Amour called it a highly popular event that always draws a crowd, and that makes for a great evening out.

The event runs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., but guests are encouraged to arrive early for dinner at TJ Muskies Bar & Grill or Stillwaters before the show.