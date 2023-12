WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to within an hour and a half of Morgantown next year.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be bringing their Unlimited Love Tour to Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on July 2.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: Musicians Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during day 3 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2013 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Joining The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be Kid Cudi and IRONTOM.

Presale starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 through Ticketmaster, and tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

Get tickets for the show here.