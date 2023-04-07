LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Renaissance Festival announced on Friday that tickets are now on sale for its summer event in Greenbrier County, per a post from its Facebook page.

According to the event’s website, the event will offer fair-goers the opportunity to “Try your hand at games of skill, listen and dance to merry music, visit the petting farm, see the dragons, ride the unicorns, and be amazed by the skill of jugglers and magicians, rope walkers and whip crackers.”

The event will also feature various themes over the course of its four weekends including Pirates Landing (June 3-4), Celtic Crossing (June 10-11), Beer & Barbarians (June 17-18) and Bacchanalia (June 24-25).

The fair will be held every weekend in June from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be located at 23439 Midland Trail East in Lewisburg, just off I-64 East. Admission is $18 for adults, $8 for children 6-12 and children under 6 enter free.

For more information, visit wvrenfest.com or call 304-992-6178.