FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVNS) — Officials with the State Fair of West Virginia reported an amazing addition to 2024’s concert series.

According to a social media post on the State Fair of West Virginia’s Facebook page, Oliver Anthony will be performing at the State Fair of West Virginia. The viral “Rich Men North of Richmond” artist is set to take the stage on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.

Tickets for Oliver Anthony will be available starting Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through the State Fair of West Virginia’s website.

For more information on Oliver Anthony’s upcoming tour, which includes a stop in Huntington, WV, visit the country artist’s website.