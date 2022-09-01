CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has announced the lineup for its 2022 Big Screen Screams for Halloween that was chosen by community votes. The four films will be shown in downtown Clarksburg throughout the month of October at the Robinson Grand.

“We had over 900 votes cast,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager. “We have taken the four with the most votes, each receiving more than 200 votes, and spread them out on our calendar throughout the month of October.”

These are the four films that were chosen from an original list of 13:

Scream (1996)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Friday the 13th (1980)

The Exorcist (1973)

Scream will kick off the Halloween month on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 7 p.m.: “After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends becomes the target of a killer. As the body count rises, they contemplate the rules of horror films as they’re living in a real-life one.”

The Sanderson sisters return to the Robinson Grand in Hocus Pocus on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 4 p.m.: “You’re in for a devil of a time when three outlandishly and wild witches return from 17th century Salem after they’re accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters!”

“Unfortunately we don’t have a Friday the 13th this October,” said Young. “But we do have a Friday the 14th, and that is where we are going to program the 1980s slasher classic.” The Friday the 13th movie will be showing at 7 p.m.: “Camp Crystal Lake has been shuttered for over twenty years due to several vicious and unsolved murders. The camp’s new owners and seven young counselors are readying the property for re-opening despite warnings of a ‘death curse’ by local residents.”

The extended director’s cut of The Exorcist will play on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.: “When a charming 12-year-old girl takes on the characteristics and voices of others, doctors say there is nothing they can do.”

“I think our audience made four great choices out of the awesome films we offered,” Young said. “Throw in the Clarksburg History Museum’s UFO event and fans actually have five films to enjoy in October.”

Tickets for each film are on sale now for $7 on the Robinson Grand website or by calling 855-773-6283.