CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The one and only Captain James T. Kirk, aka William Shatner, is coming to West Virginia this winter, the Clay Center announced Monday.

According to the release, Shatner will be visiting the Clay Center in Charleston on Feb. 8, 2023, to share stories from his 50-year career as an actor, producer, director and writer and answer questions live on stage. There will also be a showing of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m.

(Courtesy: Clay Center)

Tickets will be available to buy starting Oct. 7 for the public, and prices will be in tiers at $35, $45, $60, $75 and $125. A limited number of VIP packages are available for an additional fee. Tickets are available online, by phone at 304-561-3570, or you can purchase them at the Clay Center Box Office in person.

In addition to the Star Trek movies and shows, Shatner is also known for his roles in movies like Miss Congeniality, Boston Legal and Over the Hedge.